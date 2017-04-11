New music including Beth Ditto, Grace Mitchell, LP and All We Are on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Banks, Feist, Alt-J and The Jesus & Mary Chain debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set concludes a two-week look at some of the artists featured in Pitchfork’s recent 50 Best Britpop Albums list. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 10, 2017
- R.E.M.- Second Guessing (Live at the Olympia)
- Beth Ditto- Fire
- Grace Mitchell- Now
- LP- No Witness
- All We Are- Burn It All Out
- Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
- Perfume Genius- Slip Away
- Future Islands- Time On Her Side
- Sylvan Esso- Die Young
- Tei Shi- Say You Do
- Gorillaz- Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples and Pusha T)
- Little Dragon- Sweet
- Goldfrapp- Tigerman
- Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
- Alt-J- In Cold Blood
- Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Julie’s Place
- The Courtneys- Tour
- Bleached- Can You Deal?
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Get On Home
- Pulp- Mis-Shapes
- Lush- Ciao!
- Catatonia- Road Rage
- The Auteurs- Show Girl
- Gene- Olympian
- Morrissey- You’re The One For Me, Fatty
- Super Furry Animals- Something 4 The Weekend
- Black Grape- In The Name Of The Father
- Blur- On Your Own
- Placebo- Pure Morning
- Oasis- Slide Away
- The New Pornographers- Darling Shade
- Spoon- Shotgun
- Alexandra Savior- Bones
- Father John Misty- Birdie
- The Shins- So Now What
- Real Estate- Saturday
- Banks- Crowded Places
- Depeche Mode- So Much Love
- R.E.M.- 1,000,000 (Live at the Olympia)
