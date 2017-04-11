New music including Beth Ditto, Grace Mitchell, LP and All We Are on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Banks, Feist, Alt-J and The Jesus & Mary Chain debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set concludes a two-week look at some of the artists featured in Pitchfork’s recent 50 Best Britpop Albums list. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 10, 2017

  • R.E.M.- Second Guessing (Live at the Olympia)
  • Beth Ditto- Fire
  • Grace Mitchell- Now
  • LP- No Witness
  • All We Are- Burn It All Out
  • Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
  • Perfume Genius- Slip Away
  • Future Islands- Time On Her Side
  • Sylvan Esso- Die Young
  • Tei Shi- Say You Do
  • Gorillaz- Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples and Pusha T)
  • Little Dragon- Sweet
  • Goldfrapp- Tigerman
  • Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
  • Alt-J- In Cold Blood
  • Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Julie’s Place
  • The Courtneys- Tour
  • Bleached- Can You Deal?
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- Get On Home
  • Pulp- Mis-Shapes
  • Lush- Ciao!
  • Catatonia- Road Rage
  • The Auteurs- Show Girl
  • Gene- Olympian
  • Morrissey- You’re The One For Me, Fatty
  • Super Furry Animals- Something 4 The Weekend
  • Black Grape- In The Name Of The Father
  • Blur- On Your Own
  • Placebo- Pure Morning
  • Oasis- Slide Away
  • The New Pornographers- Darling Shade
  • Spoon- Shotgun
  • Alexandra Savior- Bones
  • Father John Misty- Birdie
  • The Shins- So Now What
  • Real Estate- Saturday
  • Banks- Crowded Places
  • Depeche Mode- So Much Love
  • R.E.M.- 1,000,000 (Live at the Olympia)


I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.