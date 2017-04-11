New music including Beth Ditto, Grace Mitchell, LP and All We Are on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Banks, Feist, Alt-J and The Jesus & Mary Chain debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set concludes a two-week look at some of the artists featured in Pitchfork’s recent 50 Best Britpop Albums list. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 10, 2017

R.E.M.- Second Guessing (Live at the Olympia)

Beth Ditto- Fire

Grace Mitchell- Now

LP- No Witness

All We Are- Burn It All Out

Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes

Perfume Genius- Slip Away

Future Islands- Time On Her Side

Sylvan Esso- Die Young

Tei Shi- Say You Do

Gorillaz- Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples and Pusha T)

Little Dragon- Sweet

Goldfrapp- Tigerman

Feist- Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)

Alt-J- In Cold Blood

Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Julie’s Place

The Courtneys- Tour

Bleached- Can You Deal?

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Get On Home

Pulp- Mis-Shapes

Lush- Ciao!

Catatonia- Road Rage

The Auteurs- Show Girl

Gene- Olympian

Morrissey- You’re The One For Me, Fatty

Super Furry Animals- Something 4 The Weekend

Black Grape- In The Name Of The Father

Blur- On Your Own

Placebo- Pure Morning

Oasis- Slide Away

The New Pornographers- Darling Shade

Spoon- Shotgun

Alexandra Savior- Bones

Father John Misty- Birdie

The Shins- So Now What

Real Estate- Saturday

Banks- Crowded Places

Depeche Mode- So Much Love

R.E.M.- 1,000,000 (Live at the Olympia)

