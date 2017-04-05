New music including Broken Social Scene, Slowdive, Tei Shi and The Courtneys on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new songs from Bleached, Real Estate, Soulwax and Goldfrapp on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took inspiration from Pitchfork’s new list of the 50 Best Britpop Albums. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 3, 2017
- R.E.M.- (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville (Live Oslo NRK P1 National Radio – Oct. 25, 2003)
- Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
- Jay Som- Take It
- Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill
- Future Islands- Aladdin
- Tei Shi- Creep
- The Courtneys- Country Song
- Bleached- Flipside
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- The Two Of Us
- The Shins- Fantasy Island
- Spoon- Tear It Down
- Real Estate- Same Sun
- Soulwax- Masterplanned
- Goldfrapp- Systemagic
- Little Dragon- Sweet
- Depeche Mode- You Move
- Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
- Sylvan Esso- Die Young
- Lorde- Green Light
- Maggie Rogers- On + Off
- Echobelly- I Can’t Imagine The World Without Me
- Mansun- Stripper Vicar
- Manic Street Preachers- Australia
- Radiohead- The Bends
- Blur- Coping
- Sleeper- Sale Of The Century
- Elastica- Never Here
- Teenage Fanclub- Neil Jung
- Ash- Goldfinger
- Oasis- Hello
- Supergrass- Cheapskate
- The Verve- Sonnet
- Suede- The Drowners
- Pulp- Party Hard
- Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
- Perfume Genius- Slip Away
- Alexandra Savior- Shades
- The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions
- Alex Winston- Dead End
- Gorillaz- Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)
- !!!- The One 2
- R.E.M.- Turn You Inside-Out (Live Version)
