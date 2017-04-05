New music including Broken Social Scene, Slowdive, Tei Shi and The Courtneys on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new songs from Bleached, Real Estate, Soulwax and Goldfrapp on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took inspiration from Pitchfork’s new list of the 50 Best Britpop Albums. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 3, 2017

R.E.M.- (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville (Live Oslo NRK P1 National Radio – Oct. 25, 2003)

Broken Social Scene- Halfway Home

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

Jay Som- Take It

Slowdive- Sugar For The Pill

Future Islands- Aladdin

Tei Shi- Creep

The Courtneys- Country Song

Bleached- Flipside

The Jesus & Mary Chain- The Two Of Us

The Shins- Fantasy Island

Spoon- Tear It Down

Real Estate- Same Sun

Soulwax- Masterplanned

Goldfrapp- Systemagic

Little Dragon- Sweet

Depeche Mode- You Move

Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

Sylvan Esso- Die Young

Lorde- Green Light

Maggie Rogers- On + Off

Echobelly- I Can’t Imagine The World Without Me

Mansun- Stripper Vicar

Manic Street Preachers- Australia

Radiohead- The Bends

Blur- Coping

Sleeper- Sale Of The Century

Elastica- Never Here

Teenage Fanclub- Neil Jung

Ash- Goldfinger

Oasis- Hello

Supergrass- Cheapskate

The Verve- Sonnet

Suede- The Drowners

Pulp- Party Hard

Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes

Perfume Genius- Slip Away

Alexandra Savior- Shades

The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions

Alex Winston- Dead End

Gorillaz- Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

!!!- The One 2

R.E.M.- Turn You Inside-Out (Live Version)

