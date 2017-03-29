New music including Gorillaz, !!!, Bleached and Perfume Genius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Goldfrapp, Depeche Mode and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some Britpop classics from the year 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 27, 2017
- R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at SNL 11/12/94)
- Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
- !!!- The One 2
- Sylvan Esso- Die Young
- Goldfrapp- Moon In Your Mouth
- Depeche Mode- Going Backwards
- Soulwax- Do You Want To Get Into Trouble?
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press
- Bleached- Can You Deal?
- The Courtneys- Minnesota
- Perfume Genius- Slip Away
- Future Islands- Cave
- The Drums- Blood Under My Belt
- Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes
- Spoon- WhisperI’lllistentohearit
- The Shins- Half A Million
- The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions
- Gorillaz- We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)
- Little Dragon- Sweet
- Lorde- Green Light
- Tei Shi- Justify
- Oasis- Live Forever
- Pulp- Do You Remember The First Time?
- Radiohead- The Trickster
- Manic Street Preachers- Yes
- Suede- Heroine
- Blur- London Loves
- Elastica- Connection
- Supergrass- Caught By The Fuzz
- Primal Scream- Rocks
- The Charlatans UK- I Never Want An Easy Life If Me And He Were Ever To Get There
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Song For A Secret
- Real Estate- Holding Pattern
- Father John Misty- A Bigger Paper Bag
- Feist- Pleasure
- Jay Som- 1 Billion Dogs
- Dirty Projectors- Death Spiral
- The xx- Replica
- Maggie Rogers- Better
- Alexandra Savior- Mystery Girl
- R.E.M.- Pretty Persuasion (Live NYC 2003)
