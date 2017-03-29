New music including Gorillaz, !!!, Bleached and Perfume Genius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from Goldfrapp, Depeche Mode and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some Britpop classics from the year 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 27, 2017

R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at SNL 11/12/94)

Gorillaz- Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

!!!- The One 2

Sylvan Esso- Die Young

Goldfrapp- Moon In Your Mouth

Depeche Mode- Going Backwards

Soulwax- Do You Want To Get Into Trouble?

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- French Press

Bleached- Can You Deal?

The Courtneys- Minnesota

Perfume Genius- Slip Away

Future Islands- Cave

The Drums- Blood Under My Belt

Local Natives- I Saw You Close Your Eyes

Spoon- WhisperI’lllistentohearit

The Shins- Half A Million

The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions

Gorillaz- We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)

Little Dragon- Sweet

Lorde- Green Light

Tei Shi- Justify

Oasis- Live Forever

Pulp- Do You Remember The First Time?

Radiohead- The Trickster

Manic Street Preachers- Yes

Suede- Heroine

Blur- London Loves

Elastica- Connection

Supergrass- Caught By The Fuzz

Primal Scream- Rocks

The Charlatans UK- I Never Want An Easy Life If Me And He Were Ever To Get There

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Song For A Secret

Real Estate- Holding Pattern

Father John Misty- A Bigger Paper Bag

Feist- Pleasure

Jay Som- 1 Billion Dogs

Dirty Projectors- Death Spiral

The xx- Replica

Maggie Rogers- Better

Alexandra Savior- Mystery Girl

R.E.M.- Pretty Persuasion (Live NYC 2003)

http://www.westofthefields.pzunk.net/WestOfTheFieldsMar27.mp3

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”