New music including Feist, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Father John Misty and Alexandra Savior on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Jay Som, The Shins and Spoon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set covered goth classics and synthpop from the year 1982. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- 1,000,000 [Live At The Paradise, Boston 7/13/83]

Feist- Pleasure

Jay Som- The Bus Song

Fleet Foxes- Third of May / Ōdaigahara

Father John Misty- The Memo

Spoon- Do I Have To Talk You Into It

The Jesus & Mary Chain- All Things Pass

The Drums- Blood Under My Belt

The Shins- Rubber Ballz

Depeche Mode- Poison Heart

Goldfrapp- Ocean

Soulwax- Missing Wires

Lorde- Green Light

Sylvan Esso- Die Young

Little Dragon- Sweet

Maggie Rogers- Alaska

Billie Eilish- Bellyache

Tei Shi- Keep Running

Future Islands- Ran

Lana Del Rey- Love

New Order- Temptation (7″ Mix)

The Cure- One Hundred Years

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Slowdive

Depeche Mode- Leave In Silence

Yaz- Situation (U.S. 12″ Mix)

Talk Talk- Mirror Man

Tears For Fears- Mad World

Soft Cell- Sex Dwarf

Berlin- The Metro

Simple Minds- Someone Somewhere In Summertime

Roxy Music- The Space Between

Spoon- First Caress

Dirty Projectors- Work Together

Alt-J- 3WW

Real Estate- White Light

Alexandra Savior- M.T.M.E.

Bully- Trying

Lorde- Liability

R.E.M.- Why Not Smile [Alternate Version]

