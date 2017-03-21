New music including Feist, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Father John Misty and Alexandra Savior on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Jay Som, The Shins and Spoon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set covered goth classics and synthpop from the year 1982. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 20, 2017
- R.E.M.- 1,000,000 [Live At The Paradise, Boston 7/13/83]
- Feist- Pleasure
- Jay Som- The Bus Song
- Fleet Foxes- Third of May / Ōdaigahara
- Father John Misty- The Memo
- Spoon- Do I Have To Talk You Into It
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- All Things Pass
- The Drums- Blood Under My Belt
- The Shins- Rubber Ballz
- Depeche Mode- Poison Heart
- Goldfrapp- Ocean
- Soulwax- Missing Wires
- Lorde- Green Light
- Sylvan Esso- Die Young
- Little Dragon- Sweet
- Maggie Rogers- Alaska
- Billie Eilish- Bellyache
- Tei Shi- Keep Running
- Future Islands- Ran
- Lana Del Rey- Love
- New Order- Temptation (7″ Mix)
- The Cure- One Hundred Years
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Slowdive
- Depeche Mode- Leave In Silence
- Yaz- Situation (U.S. 12″ Mix)
- Talk Talk- Mirror Man
- Tears For Fears- Mad World
- Soft Cell- Sex Dwarf
- Berlin- The Metro
- Simple Minds- Someone Somewhere In Summertime
- Roxy Music- The Space Between
- Spoon- First Caress
- Dirty Projectors- Work Together
- Alt-J- 3WW
- Real Estate- White Light
- Alexandra Savior- M.T.M.E.
- Bully- Trying
- Lorde- Liability
- R.E.M.- Why Not Smile [Alternate Version]
