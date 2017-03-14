New music including Fleet Foxes, Soulwax, Jay Som and The Shins on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Real Estate, Goldfrapp and Depeche Mode debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back 10 years to some of the great music released in 2007. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields March 13, 2017

R.E.M.- Drive (Live 1992)

Fleet Foxes- Third of May / Ōdaigahara

The Shins- Cherry Hearts

The Drums- Blood Under My Belt

Real Estate- Stained Glass

Spoon- Can I Sit Next To You

Future Islands- Ran

Soulwax- Missing Wires

Goldfrapp- Ocean

Depeche Mode- Cover Me

Lorde- Green Light

Maggie Rogers- Alaska

Billie Eilish- Bellyache

Alexandra Savior- M.T.M.E.

Jay Som- Baybee

Little Dragon- Sweet

The Juan MacLean- Can You Ever Really Know Somebody

Muna- Loudspeaker

Alt-J- 3WW

Sylvan Esso- Die Young

Tei Shi- How Far

LCD Soundsystem- North American Scum

Radiohead- Jigsaw Falling Into Place

Arcade Fire- Black Wave / Bad Vibrations

Yeasayer- 2080

Panda Bear- Comfy In Nautica

Studio- West Side

Klaxons- Golden Skans

M.I.A.- Boyz

Spoon- You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

The National- Fake Empire

Feist- I Feel It All

Rilo Kiley- Silver Lining

The New Pornographers- This Is The World Of Theatre

Father John Misty- Smoochie

Lana Del Rey- Love

Lorde- Liability

The xx- I Dare You

Maggie Rogers- Dog Years

Dirty Projectors- Winner Take Nothing

Mew- 85 Videos

Coldplay- Hypnotised

Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical

Health- Slum Lord

R.E.M.- Underneath The Bunker

http://www.westofthefields.pzunk.net/WestOfTheFieldsMar13.mp3

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”