New music including Fleet Foxes, Soulwax, Jay Som and The Shins on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Real Estate, Goldfrapp and Depeche Mode debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back 10 years to some of the great music released in 2007. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 13, 2017
- R.E.M.- Drive (Live 1992)
- Fleet Foxes- Third of May / Ōdaigahara
- The Shins- Cherry Hearts
- The Drums- Blood Under My Belt
- Real Estate- Stained Glass
- Spoon- Can I Sit Next To You
- Future Islands- Ran
- Soulwax- Missing Wires
- Goldfrapp- Ocean
- Depeche Mode- Cover Me
- Lorde- Green Light
- Maggie Rogers- Alaska
- Billie Eilish- Bellyache
- Alexandra Savior- M.T.M.E.
- Jay Som- Baybee
- Little Dragon- Sweet
- The Juan MacLean- Can You Ever Really Know Somebody
- Muna- Loudspeaker
- Alt-J- 3WW
- Sylvan Esso- Die Young
- Tei Shi- How Far
- LCD Soundsystem- North American Scum
- Radiohead- Jigsaw Falling Into Place
- Arcade Fire- Black Wave / Bad Vibrations
- Yeasayer- 2080
- Panda Bear- Comfy In Nautica
- Studio- West Side
- Klaxons- Golden Skans
- M.I.A.- Boyz
- Spoon- You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
- The National- Fake Empire
- Feist- I Feel It All
- Rilo Kiley- Silver Lining
- The New Pornographers- This Is The World Of Theatre
- Father John Misty- Smoochie
- Lana Del Rey- Love
- Lorde- Liability
- The xx- I Dare You
- Maggie Rogers- Dog Years
- Dirty Projectors- Winner Take Nothing
- Mew- 85 Videos
- Coldplay- Hypnotised
- Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical
- Health- Slum Lord
- R.E.M.- Underneath The Bunker
