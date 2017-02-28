New music including Billie Eilish, Ride, Dirty Projectors and Spoon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from The New Pornographers, Maggie Rogers and Health debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at a bunch of great modern rock radio hits from the year 1995. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 27, 2017

R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream

Ride- Charm Assault

Slowdive- Star Roving

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Always Sad

Dirty Projectors- Death Spiral

Anohni- Paradise

Goldfrapp- Anymore

Spoon- Can I Sit Next To You

Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical

Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug

The New Pornographers- This Is The World Of Theatre

The Shins- Mildenhall

Father John Misty- Total Entertainment Forever

Ride- Home Is A Feeling

Billie Eilish- Bellyache

Maggie Rogers- Alaska

Tei Shi- Keep Running

Lana Del Rey- Love

Alexandra Savior- Shades

Grace Mitchell- Kids (Aren’t All Right)

Georgia- Feel It

Spacehog- In The Meantime

Edwyn Collins- A Girl Like You

David Bowie- The Heart’s Filthy Lesson

The Wolfgang Press- Going South

Catherine Wheel- Judy Staring At The Sun

The Rentals- Friends Of P.

Weezer- Say It Ain’t So

Better Than Ezra- In The Blood

Toad The Wet Sprocket- Good Intentions

Sponge- Molly (Sixteen Candles)

Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution

Health- Slum Lord

The xx- Dangerous

Future Islands- Ran

Muna- I Know A Place

Austra- Gaia

Real Estate- Darling

Maggie Rogers- On + Off

Little Dragon- High

Mew- 85 Videos

R.E.M.- Electrolite

