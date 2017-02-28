New music including Billie Eilish, Ride, Dirty Projectors and Spoon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tunes from The New Pornographers, Maggie Rogers and Health debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at a bunch of great modern rock radio hits from the year 1995. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 27, 2017
- R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
- Ride- Charm Assault
- Slowdive- Star Roving
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Always Sad
- Dirty Projectors- Death Spiral
- Anohni- Paradise
- Goldfrapp- Anymore
- Spoon- Can I Sit Next To You
- Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical
- Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug
- The New Pornographers- This Is The World Of Theatre
- The Shins- Mildenhall
- Father John Misty- Total Entertainment Forever
- Ride- Home Is A Feeling
- Billie Eilish- Bellyache
- Maggie Rogers- Alaska
- Tei Shi- Keep Running
- Lana Del Rey- Love
- Alexandra Savior- Shades
- Grace Mitchell- Kids (Aren’t All Right)
- Georgia- Feel It
- Spacehog- In The Meantime
- Edwyn Collins- A Girl Like You
- David Bowie- The Heart’s Filthy Lesson
- The Wolfgang Press- Going South
- Catherine Wheel- Judy Staring At The Sun
- The Rentals- Friends Of P.
- Weezer- Say It Ain’t So
- Better Than Ezra- In The Blood
- Toad The Wet Sprocket- Good Intentions
- Sponge- Molly (Sixteen Candles)
- Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution
- Health- Slum Lord
- The xx- Dangerous
- Future Islands- Ran
- Muna- I Know A Place
- Austra- Gaia
- Real Estate- Darling
- Maggie Rogers- On + Off
- Little Dragon- High
- Mew- 85 Videos
- R.E.M.- Electrolite
Download today’s episode to your computer