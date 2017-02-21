New music including Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Little Dragon and Health on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Shins, Mew and Muna on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on music from the year 2002. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 20, 2017

R.E.M.- The Outsiders (feat. Q-Tip)

Lana Del Rey- Love

Alexandra Savior- Shades

Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical

Maggie Rogers- Alaska

Future Islands- Ran

Little Dragon- High

The Shins- Mildenhall

Father John Misty- Ballad Of The Dying Man

Real Estate- Darling

Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)

Spoon- Hot Thoughts

Mew- 85 Videos

Tei Shi- Keep Running

Health- Euphoria

Goldfrapp- Anymore

Vitalic- Eternity

Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution

Muna- I Know A Place

Georgia- Feel It

Primal Scream- Miss Lucifer

Queens Of The Stone Age- Go With The Flow

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- Another Morning Stoner

Interpol- Obstacle 1

Coldplay- Politik

Idlewild- American English

Beck- Paper Tiger

Supergrass- Seen The Light

Hot Hot Heat- Talk To Me, Dance With Me

The Coral- Goodbye

Badly Drawn Boy- How?

Belle and Sebastian- Take Your Carriage Clock And Shove It

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Always Sad

The Orwells- Heavy Head

Cloud Nothings- Sight Unseen

Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug

The xx- Seasons Run

Jens Lekman- To Know Your Mission

Mew- Carry Me To Safety

Muna- So Special

Anohni- Paradise

R.E.M.- Camera

http://www.westofthefields.pzunk.net/WestOfTheFieldsFeb20.mp3

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”