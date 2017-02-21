New music including Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Little Dragon and Health on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Shins, Mew and Muna on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on music from the year 2002. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 20, 2017
- R.E.M.- The Outsiders (feat. Q-Tip)
- Lana Del Rey- Love
- Alexandra Savior- Shades
- Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical
- Maggie Rogers- Alaska
- Future Islands- Ran
- Little Dragon- High
- The Shins- Mildenhall
- Father John Misty- Ballad Of The Dying Man
- Real Estate- Darling
- Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
- Spoon- Hot Thoughts
- Mew- 85 Videos
- Tei Shi- Keep Running
- Health- Euphoria
- Goldfrapp- Anymore
- Vitalic- Eternity
- Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution
- Muna- I Know A Place
- Georgia- Feel It
- Primal Scream- Miss Lucifer
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Go With The Flow
- And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead- Another Morning Stoner
- Interpol- Obstacle 1
- Coldplay- Politik
- Idlewild- American English
- Beck- Paper Tiger
- Supergrass- Seen The Light
- Hot Hot Heat- Talk To Me, Dance With Me
- The Coral- Goodbye
- Badly Drawn Boy- How?
- Belle and Sebastian- Take Your Carriage Clock And Shove It
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Always Sad
- The Orwells- Heavy Head
- Cloud Nothings- Sight Unseen
- Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug
- The xx- Seasons Run
- Jens Lekman- To Know Your Mission
- Mew- Carry Me To Safety
- Muna- So Special
- Anohni- Paradise
- R.E.M.- Camera
