New music including Depeche Mode, Future Islands, Blondie and Cold War Kids on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new songs from Muna, Anohni and Cloud Nothings on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at some Modern Rock radio hits from the year 1993. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 6, 2017

R.E.M.- Living Well Is The Best Revenge

Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution

Goldfrapp- Anymore

Vitalic- Hans Is Driving (feat. Miss Kittin)

Future Islands- Ran

Blondie- Fun

Muna- I Know A Place

Father John Misty- Ballad Of The Dying Man

Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical

Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)

Anohni- Paradise

Georgia- Feel It

Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)

Real Estate- Darling

Mew- Carry Me To Safety

Spoon- Hot Thoughts

The New Pornographers- High Ticket Attractions

Priests- Nothing Feels Natural

Cloud Nothings- Enter Entirely

Father John Misty- Two Wildly Different Perspectives

Belly- Feed The Tree

Björk- Human Behavior

U2- Zooropa

Stereo MCs- Connected

Peter Gabriel- Kiss That Frog

The Posies- Dream All Day

Gin Blossoms- Found Out About You

Pearl Jam- Rearviewmirror

Stone Temple Pilots- Wicked Garden

Nirvana- Rape Me

James- Laid

New Order- Regret

Radiohead- Stop Whispering (US Version)

Blur- Chemical World

Slowdive- Star Roving

Japandroids- In A Body Like A Grave

Grandaddy- The Boat Is In The Barn

The xx- Test Me

Marian Hill- Down

Jens Lekman- Evening Prayer

Austra- I’m A Monster

R.E.M.- Finest Worksong

http://www.westofthefields.pzunk.net/WestOfTheFieldsFeb6.mp3

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”