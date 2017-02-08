New music including Depeche Mode, Future Islands, Blondie and Cold War Kids on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new songs from Muna, Anohni and Cloud Nothings on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at some Modern Rock radio hits from the year 1993. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 6, 2017
- R.E.M.- Living Well Is The Best Revenge
- Depeche Mode- Where’s The Revolution
- Goldfrapp- Anymore
- Vitalic- Hans Is Driving (feat. Miss Kittin)
- Future Islands- Ran
- Blondie- Fun
- Muna- I Know A Place
- Father John Misty- Ballad Of The Dying Man
- Cold War Kids- Love Is Mystical
- Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
- Anohni- Paradise
- Georgia- Feel It
- Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)
- Real Estate- Darling
- Mew- Carry Me To Safety
- Spoon- Hot Thoughts
- The New Pornographers- High Ticket Attractions
- Priests- Nothing Feels Natural
- Cloud Nothings- Enter Entirely
- Father John Misty- Two Wildly Different Perspectives
- Belly- Feed The Tree
- Björk- Human Behavior
- U2- Zooropa
- Stereo MCs- Connected
- Peter Gabriel- Kiss That Frog
- The Posies- Dream All Day
- Gin Blossoms- Found Out About You
- Pearl Jam- Rearviewmirror
- Stone Temple Pilots- Wicked Garden
- Nirvana- Rape Me
- James- Laid
- New Order- Regret
- Radiohead- Stop Whispering (US Version)
- Blur- Chemical World
- Slowdive- Star Roving
- Japandroids- In A Body Like A Grave
- Grandaddy- The Boat Is In The Barn
- The xx- Test Me
- Marian Hill- Down
- Jens Lekman- Evening Prayer
- Austra- I’m A Monster
- R.E.M.- Finest Worksong
