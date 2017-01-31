New music including Father John Misty, Real Estate, Mew and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Orwells, Georgia and Vitalic on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some New Wave classics from the peak punk year of 1978. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 30, 2017

R.E.M.- Belong (Live at Mountain Stage)

Father John Misty- Pure Comedy

Real Estate- Darling

The New Pornographers- High Ticket Attractions

Mew- Carry Me To Safety

Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)

Spoon- Hot Thoughts

Japandroids- Midnight To Morning

Cloud Nothings- Darkened Rings

The Orwells- Black Francis

Priests- Nothing Feels Natural

Slowdive- Star Roving

Angel Olsen- Fly On Your Wall

The xx- Performance

Marian Hill- Down

Goldfrapp- Silver Eye

Georgia- Feel It

Vitalic- Lightspeed

The Cars- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight

Elvis Costello & The Attractions- Pump It Up

XTC- This Is Pop

X-Ray Spex- Art-I-Ficial

Lene Lovich- Lucky Number

The Jam- To Be Someone (Didn’t We Have A Nice Time)

Devo- Uncontrollable Urge

Magazine- Definitive Gaze

Talking Heads- Found A Job

Television- Days

Ultravox- Slow Motion

Kraftwerk- The Robots

Austra- Angel In Your Eye

Sohn- Signal

The xx- I Dare You

BNQT- Restart

Grandaddy- Brush With The Wild

Japandroids- I’m Sorry (For Not Finding You Sooner)

Priests- Pink White House

Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)

Nine Inch Nails- Dear World,

The Flaming Lips- Galaxy I Sink

Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?

R.E.M.- Low (Live at Mountain Stage)

