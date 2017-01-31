New music including Father John Misty, Real Estate, Mew and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new tracks from The Orwells, Georgia and Vitalic on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some New Wave classics from the peak punk year of 1978. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 30, 2017
- R.E.M.- Belong (Live at Mountain Stage)
- Father John Misty- Pure Comedy
- Real Estate- Darling
- The New Pornographers- High Ticket Attractions
- Mew- Carry Me To Safety
- Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
- Spoon- Hot Thoughts
- Japandroids- Midnight To Morning
- Cloud Nothings- Darkened Rings
- The Orwells- Black Francis
- Priests- Nothing Feels Natural
- Slowdive- Star Roving
- Angel Olsen- Fly On Your Wall
- The xx- Performance
- Marian Hill- Down
- Goldfrapp- Silver Eye
- Georgia- Feel It
- Vitalic- Lightspeed
- The Cars- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions- Pump It Up
- XTC- This Is Pop
- X-Ray Spex- Art-I-Ficial
- Lene Lovich- Lucky Number
- The Jam- To Be Someone (Didn’t We Have A Nice Time)
- Devo- Uncontrollable Urge
- Magazine- Definitive Gaze
- Talking Heads- Found A Job
- Television- Days
- Ultravox- Slow Motion
- Kraftwerk- The Robots
- Austra- Angel In Your Eye
- Sohn- Signal
- The xx- I Dare You
- BNQT- Restart
- Grandaddy- Brush With The Wild
- Japandroids- I’m Sorry (For Not Finding You Sooner)
- Priests- Pink White House
- Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)
- Nine Inch Nails- Dear World,
- The Flaming Lips- Galaxy I Sink
- Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?
- R.E.M.- Low (Live at Mountain Stage)
