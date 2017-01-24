New music including Arcade Fire, Goldfrapp, Gorillaz and Spoon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Angel Olsen, Japandroids and Vitalic on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at some standout alt-rock and college radio favorites from the year 1998. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 23, 2017
- R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live at Mountain Stage)
- Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
- Angel Olsen- Fly On Your Wall
- Gorillaz- Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)
- Spoon- Hot Thoughts
- Cloud Nothings- Up To The Surface
- Japandroids- Arc Of Bar
- Priests- Nothing Feels Natural
- Slowdive- Star Roving
- Nine Inch Nails- Burning Bright (Field On Fire)
- The xx- A Violent Noise
- Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation
- Vitalic- Use It Or Lose It (feat. Mark Kerr)
- Sohn- Conrad
- Austra- I Love You More Than You Love Yourself
- Goldfrapp- Anymore
- Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?
- The Shins- Name For You
- Vast- Touched
- Pearl Jam- Do The Evolution
- Sonic Youth- Sunday
- Mercury Rev- Goddess On A Hiway
- Pulp- Help The Aged
- PJ Harvey- A Perfect Day Elise
- Smashing Pumpkins- Appels + Oranjes
- The Afghan Whigs- 66
- Belle and Sebastian- Dirty Dream Number Two
- Eels- Last Stop: This Town
- Cat Power- Cross Bones Style
- Placebo- Without You I’m Nothing (feat. David Bowie)
- Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars
- Japandroids- True Love And A Free Life Of Free Will
- Cloud Nothings- Things Are Right With You
- Priests- JJ
- Grandaddy- Evermore
- The Flaming Lips- Almost Home (Blisko Domu)
- The xx- Lips
- Vitalic- Levitation
- R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Live at Mountain Stage)
