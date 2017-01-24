New music including Arcade Fire, Goldfrapp, Gorillaz and Spoon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Angel Olsen, Japandroids and Vitalic on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at some standout alt-rock and college radio favorites from the year 1998. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 23, 2017

  • R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live at Mountain Stage)
  • Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
  • Angel Olsen- Fly On Your Wall
  • Gorillaz- Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)
  • Spoon- Hot Thoughts
  • Cloud Nothings- Up To The Surface
  • Japandroids- Arc Of Bar
  • Priests- Nothing Feels Natural
  • Slowdive- Star Roving
  • Nine Inch Nails- Burning Bright (Field On Fire)
  • The xx- A Violent Noise
  • Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation
  • Vitalic- Use It Or Lose It (feat. Mark Kerr)
  • Sohn- Conrad
  • Austra- I Love You More Than You Love Yourself
  • Goldfrapp- Anymore
  • Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?
  • The Shins- Name For You
  • Vast- Touched
  • Pearl Jam- Do The Evolution
  • Sonic Youth- Sunday
  • Mercury Rev- Goddess On A Hiway
  • Pulp- Help The Aged
  • PJ Harvey- A Perfect Day Elise
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Appels + Oranjes
  • The Afghan Whigs- 66
  • Belle and Sebastian- Dirty Dream Number Two
  • Eels- Last Stop: This Town
  • Cat Power- Cross Bones Style
  • Placebo- Without You I’m Nothing (feat. David Bowie)
  • Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars
  • Japandroids- True Love And A Free Life Of Free Will
  • Cloud Nothings- Things Are Right With You
  • Priests- JJ
  • Grandaddy- Evermore
  • The Flaming Lips- Almost Home (Blisko Domu)
  • The xx- Lips
  • Vitalic- Levitation
  • R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Live at Mountain Stage)


