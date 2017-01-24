New music including Arcade Fire, Goldfrapp, Gorillaz and Spoon on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Angel Olsen, Japandroids and Vitalic on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back at some standout alt-rock and college radio favorites from the year 1998. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live at Mountain Stage)

Arcade Fire- I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)

Angel Olsen- Fly On Your Wall

Gorillaz- Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Spoon- Hot Thoughts

Cloud Nothings- Up To The Surface

Japandroids- Arc Of Bar

Priests- Nothing Feels Natural

Slowdive- Star Roving

Nine Inch Nails- Burning Bright (Field On Fire)

The xx- A Violent Noise

Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation

Vitalic- Use It Or Lose It (feat. Mark Kerr)

Sohn- Conrad

Austra- I Love You More Than You Love Yourself

Goldfrapp- Anymore

Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?

The Shins- Name For You

Vast- Touched

Pearl Jam- Do The Evolution

Sonic Youth- Sunday

Mercury Rev- Goddess On A Hiway

Pulp- Help The Aged

PJ Harvey- A Perfect Day Elise

Smashing Pumpkins- Appels + Oranjes

The Afghan Whigs- 66

Belle and Sebastian- Dirty Dream Number Two

Eels- Last Stop: This Town

Cat Power- Cross Bones Style

Placebo- Without You I’m Nothing (feat. David Bowie)

Sunny Day Real Estate- Pillars

Japandroids- True Love And A Free Life Of Free Will

Cloud Nothings- Things Are Right With You

Priests- JJ

Grandaddy- Evermore

The Flaming Lips- Almost Home (Blisko Domu)

The xx- Lips

Vitalic- Levitation

R.E.M.- Pop Song 89 (Live at Mountain Stage)

