New music including Slowdive, Vitalic, Grace Mitchell and Japandroids on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from The Flaming Lips, Priests and The xx on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits from the late ’80s and early ’90s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 16, 2017

R.E.M.- Disturbance At The Heron House (Live at Mountain Stage)

Slowdive- Star Roving

Priests- Nothing Feels Natural

Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)

Vitalic- Waiting For The Stars (feat. David Shaw)

Justice- Close Call

Sohn- Hard Liquor

The xx- Dangerous

Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?

The Shins- Name For You

The Flaming Lips- There Should Be Unicorns

Dirty Projectors- Little Bubble (Edit)

Warpaint- By Your Side

Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug

Cloud Nothings- Modern Act

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation

Nine Inch Nails- The Idea Of You

Curve- Wish You Dead

Catherine Wheel- I Confess

Ride- Leave Them All Behind

The Heart Throbs- Dreamtime

The Darling Buds- Crystal Clear

Danielle Dax- Tomorrow Never Knows

The Railway Children- Every Beat Of The Heart

Kitchens Of Distinction- Smiling

Ultra Vivid Scene- Special One

The Mission UK- Deliverance

Texas- I Don’t Want A Lover

The Posies- Golden Blunders

Teenage Fanclub- The Concept

Hindu Love Gods- Raspberry Beret

The xx- Replica

Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist

Austra- Future Politics

Grandaddy- Evermore

White Lies- Don’t Fall

The Flaming Lips- Sunrise (Eyes Of The Young)

The xx- Brave For You

R.E.M.- Half A World Away (Live at Mountain Stage)

