New music including Slowdive, Vitalic, Grace Mitchell and Japandroids on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from The Flaming Lips, Priests and The xx on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits from the late ’80s and early ’90s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 16, 2017
- R.E.M.- Disturbance At The Heron House (Live at Mountain Stage)
- Slowdive- Star Roving
- Priests- Nothing Feels Natural
- Grace Mitchell- Kids (Ain’t All Right)
- Vitalic- Waiting For The Stars (feat. David Shaw)
- Justice- Close Call
- Sohn- Hard Liquor
- The xx- Dangerous
- Jens Lekman- What’s That Perfume That You Wear?
- The Shins- Name For You
- The Flaming Lips- There Should Be Unicorns
- Dirty Projectors- Little Bubble (Edit)
- Warpaint- By Your Side
- Japandroids- No Known Drink Or Drug
- Cloud Nothings- Modern Act
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation
- Nine Inch Nails- The Idea Of You
- Curve- Wish You Dead
- Catherine Wheel- I Confess
- Ride- Leave Them All Behind
- The Heart Throbs- Dreamtime
- The Darling Buds- Crystal Clear
- Danielle Dax- Tomorrow Never Knows
- The Railway Children- Every Beat Of The Heart
- Kitchens Of Distinction- Smiling
- Ultra Vivid Scene- Special One
- The Mission UK- Deliverance
- Texas- I Don’t Want A Lover
- The Posies- Golden Blunders
- Teenage Fanclub- The Concept
- Hindu Love Gods- Raspberry Beret
- The xx- Replica
- Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist
- Austra- Future Politics
- Grandaddy- Evermore
- White Lies- Don’t Fall
- The Flaming Lips- Sunrise (Eyes Of The Young)
- The xx- Brave For You
- R.E.M.- Half A World Away (Live at Mountain Stage)
