New music including Nine Inch Nails, The xx and Justice on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I kicked off the new year with songs by a number of artists expected to release new music in 2017, including Arcade Fire, Spoon, Lana Del Rey and LCD Soundsystem, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the late George Michael. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 2, 2017

R.E.M.- Fall On Me (Live at Mountain Stage)

Nine Inch Nails- Burning Bright (Field On Fire)

Curve- Blindfold

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation

Justice- Love S.O.S

Daft Punk- Give Life Back To Music

The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Arcade Fire- Intervention

Lana Del Rey- Video Games

The National- Conversation 16

The xx- Say Something Loving

Empire Of The Sun- Way To Go

Chromatics- Cherry

Vampire Weekend- Diane Young

Phoenix- Trying To Be Cool

St. Vincent- Birth In Reverse

Spoon- New York Kiss

Wham!- Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)

Wham!- Young Guns (Go For It!)

Wham!- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Wham!- Everything She Wants

George Michael- Careless Whisper

Wham!- Last Christmas- Single Version

Wham!- I’m Your Man

George Michael- Faith

George Michael- Father Figure

George Michael- One More Try

George Michael- Freedom! ’90

Nine Inch Nails- Branches/Bones

LCD Soundsystem- On Repeat

Depeche Mode- Precious

George Michael- Praying For Time

Oasis- Acquiesce

Beck- Think I’m In Love

The xx- On Hold

Hall & Oates- I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)

Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind

Lorde- Tennis Court

Sisters Of Mercy- This Corrosion

Vaults- Premonitions

Nine Inch Nails- She’s Gone Away

R.E.M.- Swan Swan H (Live at Mountain Stage)

