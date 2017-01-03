New music including Nine Inch Nails, The xx and Justice on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I kicked off the new year with songs by a number of artists expected to release new music in 2017, including Arcade Fire, Spoon, Lana Del Rey and LCD Soundsystem, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to the late George Michael. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 2, 2017
- R.E.M.- Fall On Me (Live at Mountain Stage)
- Nine Inch Nails- Burning Bright (Field On Fire)
- Curve- Blindfold
- The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation
- Justice- Love S.O.S
- Daft Punk- Give Life Back To Music
- The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- Arcade Fire- Intervention
- Lana Del Rey- Video Games
- The National- Conversation 16
- The xx- Say Something Loving
- Empire Of The Sun- Way To Go
- Chromatics- Cherry
- Vampire Weekend- Diane Young
- Phoenix- Trying To Be Cool
- St. Vincent- Birth In Reverse
- Spoon- New York Kiss
- Wham!- Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)
- Wham!- Young Guns (Go For It!)
- Wham!- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Wham!- Everything She Wants
- George Michael- Careless Whisper
- Wham!- Last Christmas- Single Version
- Wham!- I’m Your Man
- George Michael- Faith
- George Michael- Father Figure
- George Michael- One More Try
- George Michael- Freedom! ’90
- Nine Inch Nails- Branches/Bones
- LCD Soundsystem- On Repeat
- Depeche Mode- Precious
- George Michael- Praying For Time
- Oasis- Acquiesce
- Beck- Think I’m In Love
- The xx- On Hold
- Hall & Oates- I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)
- Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind
- Lorde- Tennis Court
- Sisters Of Mercy- This Corrosion
- Vaults- Premonitions
- Nine Inch Nails- She’s Gone Away
- R.E.M.- Swan Swan H (Live at Mountain Stage)
