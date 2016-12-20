The West Of The Fields 2016 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2016! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- 50: A.K. Paul- Landcruisin’
- 49: Iggy Pop- Gardenia
- 48: The Strokes- Oblivius
- 47: Sylvan Esso- Radio
- 46: Primal Scream- Where The Light Gets In (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- 45: Olga Bell- Randomness
- 44: The Stone Roses- Beautiful Thing
- 43: Broods- Free
- 42: Bon Iver- 33 “GOD”
- 41: Junior Boys- Over It
- 40: Crystal Castles- Char
- 39: Chromatics- Dear Tommy
- 38: Minor Victories- A Hundred Ropes
- 37: The Kills- Doing It To Death
- 36: El Perro Del Mar- Breadandbutter
- 35: Wild Beasts- Get My Bang
- 34: Ladyhawke- A Love Song
- 33: How To Dress Well- Lost Youth / Lost You
- 32: Radiohead- Identikit
- 31: Jagwar Ma- O B 1
- 30: M83- Go! (feat. Mai Lan)
- 29: Local Natives- Fountain Of Youth
- 28: David Bowie- Blackstar
- 27: White Lung- Kiss Me When I Bleed
- 26: Bat For Lashes- Sunday Love
- 25: Niki & The Dove- So Much It Hurts
- 24: Phantogram- You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
- 23: Merchandise- Lonesome Sound
- 22: School Of Seven Bells- Open Your Eyes
- 21: Empire Of The Sun- High And Low
- 20: The Weeknd- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- 19: Empress Of- Woman Is A Word
- 18: Still Corners- Lost Boys
- 17: The Range- Florida
- 16: Shura- Nothing’s Real
- 15: Banks- Gemini Feed
- 14. James Blake- Timeless
- 13. Beck- Wow
- 12: Angel Olsen- Sister
- 11: Kacy Hill- Lion
- 10: The 1975- Somebody Else
- 9: The xx- On Hold
- 8: Chairlift- Moth To The Flame
- 7: Kristin Kontrol- X-Communicate
- 6: Warpaint- New Song
- 5: The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- 4: Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- 3: Anohni- 4 Degrees
- 2: Radiohead- Daydreaming
- 1: David Bowie- Lazarus
