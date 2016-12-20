The West Of The Fields 2016 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2016! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

  • 50: A.K. Paul- Landcruisin’
  • 49: Iggy Pop- Gardenia
  • 48: The Strokes- Oblivius
  • 47: Sylvan Esso- Radio
  • 46: Primal Scream- Where The Light Gets In (feat. Sky Ferreira)
  • 45: Olga Bell- Randomness
  • 44: The Stone Roses- Beautiful Thing
  • 43: Broods- Free
  • 42: Bon Iver- 33 “GOD”
  • 41: Junior Boys- Over It
  • 40: Crystal Castles- Char
  • 39: Chromatics- Dear Tommy
  • 38: Minor Victories- A Hundred Ropes
  • 37: The Kills- Doing It To Death
  • 36: El Perro Del Mar- Breadandbutter
  • 35: Wild Beasts- Get My Bang
  • 34: Ladyhawke- A Love Song
  • 33: How To Dress Well- Lost Youth / Lost You
  • 32: Radiohead- Identikit
  • 31: Jagwar Ma- O B 1
  • 30: M83- Go! (feat. Mai Lan)
  • 29: Local Natives- Fountain Of Youth
  • 28: David Bowie- Blackstar
  • 27: White Lung- Kiss Me When I Bleed
  • 26: Bat For Lashes- Sunday Love
  • 25: Niki & The Dove- So Much It Hurts
  • 24: Phantogram- You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
  • 23: Merchandise- Lonesome Sound
  • 22: School Of Seven Bells- Open Your Eyes
  • 21: Empire Of The Sun- High And Low
  • 20: The Weeknd- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
  • 19: Empress Of- Woman Is A Word
  • 18: Still Corners- Lost Boys
  • 17: The Range- Florida
  • 16: Shura- Nothing’s Real
  • 15: Banks- Gemini Feed
  • 14. James Blake- Timeless
  • 13. Beck- Wow
  • 12: Angel Olsen- Sister
  • 11: Kacy Hill- Lion
  • 10: The 1975- Somebody Else
  • 9: The xx- On Hold
  • 8: Chairlift- Moth To The Flame
  • 7: Kristin Kontrol- X-Communicate
  • 6: Warpaint- New Song
  • 5: The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
  • 4: Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
  • 3: Anohni- 4 Degrees
  • 2: Radiohead- Daydreaming
  • 1: David Bowie- Lazarus


Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.