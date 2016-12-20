The West Of The Fields 2016 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2016! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

50: A.K. Paul- Landcruisin’

49: Iggy Pop- Gardenia

48: The Strokes- Oblivius

47: Sylvan Esso- Radio

46: Primal Scream- Where The Light Gets In (feat. Sky Ferreira)

45: Olga Bell- Randomness

44: The Stone Roses- Beautiful Thing

43: Broods- Free

42: Bon Iver- 33 “GOD”

41: Junior Boys- Over It

40: Crystal Castles- Char

39: Chromatics- Dear Tommy

38: Minor Victories- A Hundred Ropes

37: The Kills- Doing It To Death

36: El Perro Del Mar- Breadandbutter

35: Wild Beasts- Get My Bang

34: Ladyhawke- A Love Song

33: How To Dress Well- Lost Youth / Lost You

32: Radiohead- Identikit

31: Jagwar Ma- O B 1

30: M83- Go! (feat. Mai Lan)

29: Local Natives- Fountain Of Youth

28: David Bowie- Blackstar

27: White Lung- Kiss Me When I Bleed

26: Bat For Lashes- Sunday Love

25: Niki & The Dove- So Much It Hurts

24: Phantogram- You Don’t Get Me High Anymore

23: Merchandise- Lonesome Sound

22: School Of Seven Bells- Open Your Eyes

21: Empire Of The Sun- High And Low

20: The Weeknd- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

19: Empress Of- Woman Is A Word

18: Still Corners- Lost Boys

17: The Range- Florida

16: Shura- Nothing’s Real

15: Banks- Gemini Feed

14. James Blake- Timeless

13. Beck- Wow

12: Angel Olsen- Sister

11: Kacy Hill- Lion

10: The 1975- Somebody Else

9: The xx- On Hold

8: Chairlift- Moth To The Flame

7: Kristin Kontrol- X-Communicate

6: Warpaint- New Song

5: The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

4: Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

3: Anohni- 4 Degrees

2: Radiohead- Daydreaming

1: David Bowie- Lazarus

