New music including The Jesus & Mary Chain, Austra, Warpaint and Teenage Fanclub on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Justice, Jim James and Vaults premiered on the show this week, while the retro alternative set rounded up some of the most memorable “one-hit wonders” of ’80s alt music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 12, 2016

  • R.E.M.- Blackbirds (Half A World Away) [Demo]
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation
  • Merchandise- Lonesome Sound
  • Phantogram- Cruel World
  • Austra- Future Politics
  • Warpaint- New Song (Soulwax Remix)
  • Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery
  • The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
  • Justice- Heavy Metal
  • The xx- On Hold
  • David Bowie- Blackstar
  • Radiohead- Daydreaming
  • Anohni- 4 Degrees
  • Jim James- Eternally Even
  • Marlee MacLeod- Drive Too Fast
  • Wilco- Theologians
  • LIV- Dream Awake
  • Falco- Rock Me Amadeus
  • Baltimora- Tarzan Boy (Single Version)
  • Nena- 99 Luftballons
  • Kajagoogoo- Too Shy
  • Men Without Hats- The Safety Dance
  • Re-Flex- The Politics Of Dancing
  • When In Rome- The Promise
  • Alison Moyet- Invisible
  • Haircut 100- Love Plus One
  • The Icicle Works- Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly) (Single Version)
  • El Perro Del Mar- Breadandbutter
  • Jain- Come
  • Kristin Kontrol- X-Communicate
  • Vaults- Bodies
  • Bishop Briggs- Be Your Love
  • Banks- To The Hilt
  • Teenage Fanclub- Thin Air
  • DIIV- Dust
  • Car Seat Headrest- Destroyed By Hippie Powers
  • R.E.M.- 40 Sec. (40 Second Song) [Demo]


