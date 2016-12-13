New music including The Jesus & Mary Chain, Austra, Warpaint and Teenage Fanclub on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New tracks from Justice, Jim James and Vaults premiered on the show this week, while the retro alternative set rounded up some of the most memorable “one-hit wonders” of ’80s alt music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 12, 2016

R.E.M.- Blackbirds (Half A World Away) [Demo]

The Jesus & Mary Chain- Amputation

Merchandise- Lonesome Sound

Phantogram- Cruel World

Austra- Future Politics

Warpaint- New Song (Soulwax Remix)

Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery

The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Justice- Heavy Metal

The xx- On Hold

David Bowie- Blackstar

Radiohead- Daydreaming

Anohni- 4 Degrees

Jim James- Eternally Even

Marlee MacLeod- Drive Too Fast

Wilco- Theologians

LIV- Dream Awake

Falco- Rock Me Amadeus

Baltimora- Tarzan Boy (Single Version)

Nena- 99 Luftballons

Kajagoogoo- Too Shy

Men Without Hats- The Safety Dance

Re-Flex- The Politics Of Dancing

When In Rome- The Promise

Alison Moyet- Invisible

Haircut 100- Love Plus One

The Icicle Works- Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly) (Single Version)

El Perro Del Mar- Breadandbutter

Jain- Come

Kristin Kontrol- X-Communicate

Vaults- Bodies

Bishop Briggs- Be Your Love

Banks- To The Hilt

Teenage Fanclub- Thin Air

DIIV- Dust

Car Seat Headrest- Destroyed By Hippie Powers

R.E.M.- 40 Sec. (40 Second Song) [Demo]

