New music including Jain, Billie Eilish, Grandaddy and Blossoms on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New songs from Vaults, Justice and Vera Blue debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set was inspired by a particularly New Wave-heavy episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 from 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 5, 2016

R.E.M.- Radio – Acoustic (Radio Song 1) [Demo]

Kate Bush- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Live)

Vaults- Paradise

The Japanese House- Good Side In

Jain- Mr. Johnson

Jess Kent- Get Down

The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Billie Eilish- Six Feet Under

Vera Blue- Hold

Kacy Hill- Lion

Blossoms- Charlemagne

Two Door Cinema Club- Are We Ready? (Wreck)

Grandaddy- A Lost Machine

Justice- Stop

The Chemical Brothers- C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l (Edit)

Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery

The xx- On Hold

Banks- Trainwreck

Austra- Utopia

Billy Idol- Eyes Without A Face

Talk Talk- It’s My Life

Joe Jackson- You Can’t Get What You Want (Till You Know What You Want)

Laid Back- White Horse

Berlin- No More Words

Laura Branigan- Self Control

Eurythmics- Who’s That Girl?

Thompson Twins- Hold Me Now

Culture Club- Miss Me Blind

Duran Duran- The Reflex

The Fixx- Are We Ourselves?

The Cars- You Might Think

The Go-Go’s- Head Over Heels

The Motels- Only The Lonely

The Courtneys- Silver Velvet

Japandroids- Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

Cloud Nothings- Internal World

Empire Of The Sun- ZZZ

Vaults- Bloodflow

The Weeknd- Stargirl Interlude (feat. Lana Del Rey)

R.E.M.- Belong [Demo]

