New music including Jain, Billie Eilish, Grandaddy and Blossoms on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

New songs from Vaults, Justice and Vera Blue debuted on the show this week, while the retro alternative set was inspired by a particularly New Wave-heavy episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 from 1984. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 5, 2016

  • R.E.M.- Radio – Acoustic (Radio Song 1) [Demo]
  • Kate Bush- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Live)
  • Vaults- Paradise
  • The Japanese House- Good Side In
  • Jain- Mr. Johnson
  • Jess Kent- Get Down
  • The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
  • Billie Eilish- Six Feet Under
  • Vera Blue- Hold
  • Kacy Hill- Lion
  • Blossoms- Charlemagne
  • Two Door Cinema Club- Are We Ready? (Wreck)
  • Grandaddy- A Lost Machine
  • Justice- Stop
  • The Chemical Brothers- C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l (Edit)
  • Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery
  • The xx- On Hold
  • Banks- Trainwreck
  • Austra- Utopia
  • Billy Idol- Eyes Without A Face
  • Talk Talk- It’s My Life
  • Joe Jackson- You Can’t Get What You Want (Till You Know What You Want)
  • Laid Back- White Horse
  • Berlin- No More Words
  • Laura Branigan- Self Control
  • Eurythmics- Who’s That Girl?
  • Thompson Twins- Hold Me Now
  • Culture Club- Miss Me Blind
  • Duran Duran- The Reflex
  • The Fixx- Are We Ourselves?
  • The Cars- You Might Think
  • The Go-Go’s- Head Over Heels
  • The Motels- Only The Lonely
  • The Courtneys- Silver Velvet
  • Japandroids- Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
  • Cloud Nothings- Internal World
  • Empire Of The Sun- ZZZ
  • Vaults- Bloodflow
  • The Weeknd- Stargirl Interlude (feat. Lana Del Rey)
  • R.E.M.- Belong [Demo]


Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.