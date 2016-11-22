New music including Soulwax, Vaults, Sylvan Esso and Justice on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new music from The Weeknd, Phantogram and The Japanese House on the show this week, while the retro alternative selection focused on classic industrial tracks from the late ’80s and early ’90s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 21, 2016
- R.E.M.- Texarkana [Demo]
- Vaults- Hurricane
- The xx- On Hold
- Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist
- Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery
- The Chemical Brothers- C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l (Edit)
- Justice- Fire
- The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
- Austra- Utopia
- Phantogram- Take Me Home
- Banks- Poltergeist
- The Japanese House- Swim Against The Tide
- Empire Of The Sun- First Crush
- Japandroids- Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
- American Wrestlers- Give Up
- Cloud Nothings- Modern Act
- The Orwells- They Put A Body In The Bayou
- The Wolfgang Press- Kansas (Remix)
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- Sex On Wheelz
- Revolting Cocks- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
- Nitzer Ebb- Control I’m Here
- Skinny Puppy- Testure (S.F. Mix)
- Front 242- Headhunter V3.0
- Ministry- Stigmata
- Nine Inch Nails- Happiness In Slavery
- David Bowie- Lazarus
- Merchandise- Right Back To The Start
- The Flaming Lips- How??
- Jim James- True Nature
- El Perro Del Mar- Hard Soft Hard
- LIV- Dream Awake
- The Weeknd- Party Monster
- How To Dress Well- Salt Song
- Justice- Pleasure
- Kings Of Leon- Muchacho
- R.E.M.- Untitled Demo 2
Download today’s episode to your computer