New music including Soulwax, Vaults, Sylvan Esso and Justice on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted new music from The Weeknd, Phantogram and The Japanese House on the show this week, while the retro alternative selection focused on classic industrial tracks from the late ’80s and early ’90s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 21, 2016

R.E.M.- Texarkana [Demo]

Vaults- Hurricane

The xx- On Hold

Sylvan Esso- Kick Jump Twist

Soulwax- Transient Program For Drums And Machinery

The Chemical Brothers- C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l (Edit)

Justice- Fire

The Weeknd- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

Austra- Utopia

Phantogram- Take Me Home

Banks- Poltergeist

The Japanese House- Swim Against The Tide

Empire Of The Sun- First Crush

Japandroids- Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

American Wrestlers- Give Up

Cloud Nothings- Modern Act

The Orwells- They Put A Body In The Bayou

The Wolfgang Press- Kansas (Remix)

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- Sex On Wheelz

Revolting Cocks- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Nitzer Ebb- Control I’m Here

Skinny Puppy- Testure (S.F. Mix)

Front 242- Headhunter V3.0

Ministry- Stigmata

Nine Inch Nails- Happiness In Slavery

David Bowie- Lazarus

Merchandise- Right Back To The Start

The Flaming Lips- How??

Jim James- True Nature

El Perro Del Mar- Hard Soft Hard

LIV- Dream Awake

The Weeknd- Party Monster

How To Dress Well- Salt Song

Justice- Pleasure

Kings Of Leon- Muchacho

R.E.M.- Untitled Demo 2

