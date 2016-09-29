New music including Bishop Briggs, Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, How To Dress Well and Merchandise on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Still Corners, Sugar For Sugar (featuring Scarlett Johansson) and Warpaint on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored the work of some classic American roots rock and indie rock bands. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 26, 2016

R.E.M.- Radio Free Europe

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam- In A Black Out

Warpaint- Whiteout

Still Corners- Crooked Fingers

Merchandise- Right Back To The Start

Health- Crusher

Crystal Castles- Frail

Justice- Randy

Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør) [Edit]

Chvrches- Empty Threat

Sugar For Sugar- Bizarre Love Triangle

Chromatics- Dear Tommy

Phantogram- Same Old Blues

How To Dress Well- Can’t You Tell

El Perro Del Mar- Endless Ways

Local Natives- Psycho Lovers

Angel Olsen- Sister

Kings Of Leon- Waste A Moment

Grandaddy- Way We Won’t

BoDeans- Fadeaway

The Smithereens- Behind The Wall Of Sleep

The Replacements- I Will Dare

Bob Mould- It’s Too Late

Buffalo Tom- Sodajerk

Cracker- Get Off This

Soul Asylum- Black Gold

The Afghan Whigs- Fountain And Fairfax

Sebadoh- Rebound

Guided By Voices- Game Of Pricks

Preoccupations- Zodiac

Merchandise- Crystal Cage

American Wrestlers- Give Up

Bishop Briggs- Be Your Love

Banks- Mind Games

Sylvan Esso- Radio

Garbage- Not My Idea

Oasis- Don’t Go Away (Mustique Demo)

Teenage Fanclub- Live In The Moment

Empire Of The Sun- Two Vines

How To Dress Well- Anxious

Junior Boys- Yes

R.E.M.- Wendell Gee

