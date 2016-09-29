New music including Bishop Briggs, Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, How To Dress Well and Merchandise on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I premiered new tracks from Still Corners, Sugar For Sugar (featuring Scarlett Johansson) and Warpaint on the show this week, while the retro alternative set explored the work of some classic American roots rock and indie rock bands. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Radio Free Europe
- Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam- In A Black Out
- Warpaint- Whiteout
- Still Corners- Crooked Fingers
- Merchandise- Right Back To The Start
- Health- Crusher
- Crystal Castles- Frail
- Justice- Randy
- Röyksopp- Never Ever (feat. Susanne Sundfør) [Edit]
- Chvrches- Empty Threat
- Sugar For Sugar- Bizarre Love Triangle
- Chromatics- Dear Tommy
- Phantogram- Same Old Blues
- How To Dress Well- Can’t You Tell
- El Perro Del Mar- Endless Ways
- Local Natives- Psycho Lovers
- Angel Olsen- Sister
- Kings Of Leon- Waste A Moment
- Grandaddy- Way We Won’t
- BoDeans- Fadeaway
- The Smithereens- Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- The Replacements- I Will Dare
- Bob Mould- It’s Too Late
- Buffalo Tom- Sodajerk
- Cracker- Get Off This
- Soul Asylum- Black Gold
- The Afghan Whigs- Fountain And Fairfax
- Sebadoh- Rebound
- Guided By Voices- Game Of Pricks
- Preoccupations- Zodiac
- Merchandise- Crystal Cage
- American Wrestlers- Give Up
- Bishop Briggs- Be Your Love
- Banks- Mind Games
- Sylvan Esso- Radio
- Garbage- Not My Idea
- Oasis- Don’t Go Away (Mustique Demo)
- Teenage Fanclub- Live In The Moment
- Empire Of The Sun- Two Vines
- How To Dress Well- Anxious
- Junior Boys- Yes
- R.E.M.- Wendell Gee
